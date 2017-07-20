1.

An ambulance is parked outside the Century 16 Theater in Aurora, Colorado, early on July 20, 2012, after a gunman opened fire at the premier of "The Dark Knight Rises."

About 10 minutes into the movie, James Holmes entered through an emergency exit, throwing a tear gas canister inside the packed theater and opening fire on the crowd with a rifle and then a shotgun after that weapon jammed.

Bob Pearson / EPA file