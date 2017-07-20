1.
An ambulance is parked outside the Century 16 Theater in Aurora, Colorado, early on July 20, 2012, after a gunman opened fire at the premier of "The Dark Knight Rises."
About 10 minutes into the movie, James Holmes entered through an emergency exit, throwing a tear gas canister inside the packed theater and opening fire on the crowd with a rifle and then a shotgun after that weapon jammed.
Bob Pearson / EPA file
2.
Family and friends wait outside Gateway High School in Aurora where witnesses were brought for questioning shortly after the shooting.
Barry Gutierrez / AP
3.
Investigators work at the movie theater on July 20.
Thomas Cooper / Getty Images
4.
Tom Sullivan, center, embraces family members outside Gateway High School where he had been searching for his son, Alex Sullivan, who celebrated his 27th birthday by going to see "The Dark Knight Rises." He was killed in the attack.
Barry Gutierrez / AP
5.
Yellow markers sit next to evidence, including a gas mask, outside the theater. Holmes was wearing a gas mask during the attack.
David Zalubowski / AP
6.
Police examine the car of James Holmes behind the theater.
John Wark / Reuters
7.
Shamecca Davis hugs her son, Isaiah Bow, a witness to the shooting, outside Gateway High School.
Barry Gutierrez / AP
8.
A woman uses a cell phone as she sits on the steps near a police officer and a priest outside Gateway High School.
Barry Gutierrez / AP
9.
Police use a video camera to look inside the apartment of James Holmes on July 20.
The 27-year-old used soda bottles and wires to rig his apartment with home-made explosives and incendiaries that had to be made safe by experts with the help of a robot.
Ed Andrieski / AP
10.
President Barack Obama hugs Stephanie Davies on July 22 as they stand by the hospital bed of shooting victim Allie Young. Davies helped keep Young alive during the shootings.
Pete Souza / White House via Getty Images
11.
A young cousin of Micayla Medek, who was killed in the shooting, mourns during a vigil at the Aurora Municipal Center campus on July 22. Medek's grandmother is at left.
Aaron Ontiveroz / Pool via AP
12.
James Holmes makes his first court appearance at the Arapahoe County courthouse on July 23 in Centennial, Colorado.
in 2015, Holmes was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murders of 12 people after a jury failed to unanimously agree that Holmes should get the death penalty.
RJ Sangosti / Pool via Getty Images
13.
Ashley Deuell, 18, kneels next to a cross and a family photo of Gordon Cowden, a friend of the family, at a growing memorial to the victims of the shooting on July 24.
Ted S. Warren / AP
14.
"Dark Knight" star Christian Bale and his wife Sandra Blazic visit the memorial across the street from the Century 16 movie theater on July 24.
Joshua Lott / Getty Images
15.
People wearing Batman shirts arrive at the Arapahoe County Courthouse for the arraignment of accused theater gunman James Holmes on July 30, 2012.
Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images