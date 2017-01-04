Scuffles Erupt After Israeli Soldier Found Guilty in Killing

1.

Supporters of Israeli soldier Elor Azaria argue with others outside the military court in Tel Aviv before his verdict was delivered on Jan. 4, 2017.

The guilty verdict against Azaria marks an extremely rare case of an Israeli military court siding against a soldier over lethal action taken in the field. Military commanders have condemned the soldier's conduct while much of the public, along with leading members of the nationalist ruling coalition, have rallied behind him.

Amir Cohen / Reuters