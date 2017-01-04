Scuffles Erupt After Israeli Soldier Found Guilty in Killing

Supporters of Israeli soldier Elor Azaria argue with others outside the military court in Tel Aviv before his verdict was delivered on Jan. 4, 2017.
The guilty verdict against Azaria marks an extremely rare case of an Israeli military court siding against a soldier over lethal action taken in the field. Military commanders have condemned the soldier's conduct while much of the public, along with leading members of the nationalist ruling coalition, have rallied behind him.
Israeli soldier Elor Azaria waits to hear his verdict in a military court on Jan. 4.
Azaria, an army medic, was caught on a cellphone video in March fatally shooting a wounded Palestinian attacker who had stabbed a soldier in the West Bank city of Hebron. The Palestinian, Abdel Fattah al-Sharif, was lying on the ground and already unarmed when Azaria shot him in the head.
The mother of Abdel Fattah al-Sharif, the Palestinian assailant shot by Elor Azaria, holds his picture as another woman holds a poster of Azaria during a protest in the West Bank city of Hebron on Jan. 4.
An Israeli reacts angrily to the verdict against Azaria in Tel Aviv.
A military court ruled that Azaria, 20, shot the attacker because he wanted him dead and not because he was posing a threat.
An Israeli right-wing supporter cries after hearing the verdict against Azaria in Tel Aviv.
Many citizens, right-wing politicians and some celebrities had rallied behind Azaria, saying he was being made a scapegoat and should be let off lightly.
A supporter of Azaria is detained by police outside the military court.
The shooting in Hebron occurred at the height of what has become more than a yearlong wave of Israeli-Palestinian violence.
A supporter of Azaria wears a t-shirt with an image of the late ultra-Zionist Meir Kahane outside the court in Tel Aviv.
Kahane was a U.S.-born rabbi who advocated expelling Arabs from Israel and Palestinian territories. He was assassinated in New York in 1990.
Rajaa and Yousri, the mother and father of Abdul Fatah al-Sharif, carry their son's portrait as they head out into the streets in the West Bank town of Hebron after watching the verdict on television.
