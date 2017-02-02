1.

People march in front of Sproul Hall to protest the appearance of Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos on Feb. 1, 2017, in Berkeley, Calif.

A crowd protesting a far-right commentator's appearance at the University of California at Berkeley hurled smoke bombs, broke windows and sparked a massive bonfire, prompting officials to call off the event.

The decision came two hours before Wednesday's talk by Milo Yiannopoulos, a polarizing editor of Breitbart News, after some 1,500 people had gathered outside the venue.

Ben Margot / AP