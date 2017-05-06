The Week in Pictures: April 28 - May 5

1.

A Marine ducks into Marine One's rotor wash at the Wall Street heliport as President Donald Trump arrives in New York on May 4, 2017.

Trump flew to New York to join Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull aboard the USS Intrepid to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Coral Sea.

Trump hadn't set foot in New York since leaving on Jan. 19 for the inauguration.

Brendan Smialowski / AFP - Getty Images