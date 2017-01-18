Feedback

Dear Mr. President

Real people across the country and the political spectrum share messages of both hope and concern for President Trump.

Do you have a letter for the president to share? We want to see it. Submit your message for President-elect Trump as a video, photo of a real letter or tweet to @NBCNews using hashtag #DearMrPresident. We'll be collecting your letters from Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook and posting them here. So keep checking back!

advertisement

Latest

Your Messages

Dear Mr. President, 'I Think You're Going to Be Good...'

'I Want to Live in a Country Where...'

'Here's to 8 years of Trump!'

Dear Mr. President: Letters From the American People

Dear Mr. President, About the Next Four Years...

Dear Mr. President, 'One Thing I Think You Will Do Is'...

Dear Mr. President, 'You Are Going to Focus on Putting America First'

Dear Mr. President, About Women's Rights...

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement