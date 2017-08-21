Play Facebook

Americans from coast to coast are donning protective glasses and staking out seats for the performance of the century by the cosmos: the first total solar eclipse to cross the nation since 1918.

With the eclipse carving a narrow "path of totality" from Salem, Oregon, to Charleston, South Carolina, millions were gearing up to watch the sky on Monday.

Tourists have flooded towns as they flocked to the 70-mile-wide band of prime viewing. In Madras, Oregon, one of the first places in America where the eclipse will be visible, the population of 6,200 has swelled to more than 100,000, and hotels were all booked.

"This may be the biggest traffic event that Oregon has ever seen," said Don Hamilton, spokesman for the Oregon Department of Transportation.

The celestial spectacle starts at 10:16 a.m. PT (1:16 p.m. ET) near Lincoln City, Oregon, and then will move across the country at 1,500 miles per hour, exiting near Charleston at 2:46 p.m. ET. Twelve states are in the path of totality.

Most places will be in the dark for just a couple minutes. Carbondale, Illinois, and Hopkinsville, Kentucky, will be dark for the longest, at 2 minutes, 38 seconds.

Joe Roth, left, and Scott Foster from the Chicago area are silhouetted as they prepare telescopes and cameras to observe a total solar eclipse at the base of the Bald Knob Cross of Peace, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Alto Pass, Illinois. Charles Rex Arbogast / AP

While the forecast called for clear skies for the Pacific Northwest, the Northern and Central Plains could be cloudy, obscuring the view for eclipse hopefuls there, according to Weather.com. Scattered showers are also expected in the Northeast and Southeast and could pose problems.

But because the duration of the eclipse lasts two to three hours, the bad weather may just block the period of totality — not the entire event, forecasters assured.

Not everyone was dazzled ahead of the eclipse. American employers were anticipated to lose nearly $700 million in lost productivity, according to firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

And those eager to safely catch a glimpse of the moon-covered sun were met with problems, too. Eclipse eyewear sold out in many places, and counterfeits popped up in others.

Meanwhile, AAA urged drivers to pull over if they wanted to look up, and advised against wearing eclipse glasses behind the wheel.

Still, there was no quelling the hype. Numerous school districts across the country closed for the day. NASA positioned cameras to capture the event from the International Space Station. Singer Bonnie Tyler was set to perform her 1980s hit "Total Eclipse of the Heart" on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship Monday afternoon.

Even the White House was feeling the excitement. A White House official said President Donald Trump and the first lady would be watching the total eclipse from the Truman Balcony.

To join in the fun, check out NBC News' eclipse forecast here. Enjoy the show — just remember to keep your eyes safe.