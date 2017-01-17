The search for wreckage from missing Malaysia Airlines flight 370 with has been called off after nearly three years of scouring vast swaths of ocean floor, officials announced Tuesday.

The flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing went down March 8, 2014 with 239 passengers and crew on board.

"Today the last search vessel has left the underwater search area," the MH370 Tripartite Joint Communique said in a statement. "Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 has not been located in the 120,000 square-kilometre underwater search area in the Southern Indian Ocean.

"Despite every effort using the best science available, cutting edge technology, as well as modelling and advice from highly skilled professionals who are the best in their field, unfortunately, the search has not been able to locate the aircraft. Accordingly, the underwater search for MH370 has been suspended."

The search organization, run jointly by the governments of Malaysia, Australia and China, lauded the commitment of searchers in the face of what called an "unprecedented challenge."

The officials called the suspension of the search significant "for our three countries, but more importantly for the family and friends of those on board the aircraft.

We again take this opportunity to honour the memory of those who have lost their lives and acknowledge the enormous loss felt by their loved ones," the statement said.

