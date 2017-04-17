Steve Stephens wanted an audience to see the moment he seemingly chose Robert Godwin Sr. at random and gunned down the grandfather in cold blood on Easter Sunday — and he got one.

For one hour and 45 minutes, a video showing Godwin's death remained live on Facebook until it was reported, Justin Osofsky, Facebook's vice president of global operations, said in a blog post Monday.

Facebook wasn't made aware of a live video containing Stephens' confession until after it had ended, Osofsky said. An initial video in which Stephens shares his intent to murder was never reported, according to Osofsky.

Steve Stephens appears in stills from a video he broadcast of himself on Facebook in Cleveland, Ohio on April 16, 2017. Steve Stephens / Facebook via Reuters

"We disabled the suspect's account within 23 minutes of receiving the first report about the murder video, and two hours after receiving a report of any kind," Osofsky said. "But we know we need to do better."

He shared the following timeline of events of how the Easter tragedy unfolded on Facebook.

11:09 a.m. PT — First video, of intent to murder, uploaded. Not reported to Facebook.

11:11 a.m. PT — Second video, of shooting, uploaded.

11:22 a.m. PT — Suspect confesses to murder while using Live, is live for 5 minutes.

11:27 a.m. PT — Live ends, and Live video is first reported shortly after.

12:59 p.m. PT — Video of shooting is first reported.

1:22 p.m. PT — Suspect's account disabled; all videos no longer visible to public.

The senseless act of violence that has spurred a nationwide manhunt has raised questions about Facebook Live and what can be done to better police criminal content. As a result, Osofsky said Facebook is "reviewing our reporting flows."

Facebook Live, a tool that was initially for celebrities and public figures, has only been available to the site's 1.86 billion users for one year.

It created a star in Chewbacca Mom Candace Payne and has been used as a powerful social justice tool to capture protests and police-involved shootings.

However, during that time, a Chicago man was tortured on Facebook Live. A rash of suicides were broadcast. In Sweden, a gang rape was reportedly broadcast on Facebook Live. And that's just a few of the incidents that have created a unique challenge for Facebook as the social network strives to balance safety with free expression.

"A lot of this phenomenon of people, whether committing suicide or killing, torturing, raping, is because they know they have this have this captive audience," Jen Golbeck, a professor at the University of Maryland's College of Information Studies, told NBC News.