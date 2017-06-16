Twitter gave itself a makeover — but not everyone was sure what to make of the social network's bubbly new look.

The most noticeable change: Getting rid of the square profile photo format in favor of a circle. That change spawned some hilarious memes.

old twitter vs new twitter pic.twitter.com/Ct4JC3UM5o — Ellie Sunakawa (@elliesunakawa) June 15, 2017

Other changes include new typography and what Twitter says are "more intuitive icons." The rationale there is to make Twitter easier to navigate for new users, something the platform has struggled with in the past.

However, some suggested Twitter should have instead put its focus on tackling abuse.

Twitter's redesign is really taking the whole "everyone's in their own bubble" thing to heart. — Ed Yong (@edyong209) June 15, 2017

TWITTER: what do users want?

USERS: fewer nazis, mostly

TWITTER: what if we did a graphical redesign instead pic.twitter.com/RuKngLAqJK — Kelsey D. Atherton (@AthertonKD) June 15, 2017

Then there were those who dared to say they actually kind of liked Twitter's new look.

btw I love this twitter redesign not gonna lie well done @Twitter — amp (@ampfut) June 16, 2017

Just goes to show: You can't please everyone on the internet.