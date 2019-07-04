There's nothing like the simple pleasure of a juicy slice of watermelon or pineapple on a hot summer's day. What's not so nice? Struggling to cut it. We asked Pamela Salzman, chef and author of "Kitchen Matters", to show us how to carve up some of our favorite summer fruits in a way that'll leave our limbs and digits intact and the finished product Instagram-worthy. Here's how to do it.
Watermelon
Here's how to cut one of summer's favorite fruits without stabbing yourself
A Better Way to Cut a WatermelonJune 30, 201701:20
Pineapple
Pineapples can be prickly, right? Here's how to cut it without butchering it.
A Better Way to Cut a PineappleJuly 7, 201701:30
Mango
We found a better way to cut an Instagram-worthy mango (hint: the secret is the hedgehog).
A Better Way to Cut a MangoJuly 21, 201701:20
Bonus round: Avocado
Yes, an avocado is a fruit. Here's how to deal with that tricky pit.
A Better Way to Cut an AvocadoJuly 17, 201701:32
