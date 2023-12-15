GM to lay off 1,300 Michigan workers as vehicles end production

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

DETROIT — General Motors plans to lay off about 1,300 workers in Michigan starting early next year due to vehicles they produce ending production, the company disclosed in state documents.

The largest of the layoffs were expected. They include 945 workers at Orion Assembly who build Chevrolet Bolt models, which are ending production after this year.

The final production date is scheduled for the week of Dec. 18. However, layoffs will not occur until Jan. 1.

GM will retool Orion to build electric trucks. The plant is expected to come back online in late 2025.

The other 369 workers to be laid off are at GM’s Lansing Grand River Assembly/Stamping, which will no longer produce the Chevrolet Camaro. GM had previously announced the end of the vehicle but not how many employees would be laid off at the plant, which continues to produce Cadillac sedans.

“Lansing Grand River Assembly informed employees today that the plant will adjust staffing levels due to the end of Camaro production,” GM said in a statement. “As a result, about 350 employees will be affected beginning Jan. 2. GM anticipates having job opportunities for all impacted team members per the provisions of the UAW-GM National Agreement.”

Layoffs at Grand River will begin Jan. 2 and continue through March, according to the WARN notice documents.