American Airlines CEO Doug Parker to retire, after 20 years at helm

American Airlines CEO Doug Parker is stepping down and will be replaced by the carrier’s president, Robert Isom, on March 31, the carrier announced Tuesday.

Parker is the second major airline CEO this year to announce his retirement, marking a changing of the guard among U.S. carrier. Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly will step down in February, handing the reins to another long-time executive, Bob Jordan, in February.

Parker will continue as chairman of American’s board.

Parker first became CEO of America West shortly before before the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks and later oversaw two mergers — with U.S. Airways and American Airlines, the tail-end of a wave of consolidation among U.S. carriers.