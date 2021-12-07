IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

American Airlines CEO Doug Parker to retire, after 20 years at helm

Parker is the longest-serving chief executive of a major U.S. airline.
American Airlines CEO Doug Parker And Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel Hold Event Celebrating Opening Of New Gates At O'Hare Airport
American Airlines CEO Doug Parker during the opening of five new gates at O'Hare International Airport on May 11, 2018 in Chicago.Scott Olson / Getty Images file
By Leslie Josephs, CNBC

American Airlines CEO Doug Parker is stepping down and will be replaced by the carrier’s president, Robert Isom, on March 31, the carrier announced Tuesday.

Parker is the second major airline CEO this year to announce his retirement, marking a changing of the guard among U.S. carrier. Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly will step down in February, handing the reins to another long-time executive, Bob Jordan, in February.

Parker will continue as chairman of American’s board.

Parker first became CEO of America West shortly before before the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks and later oversaw two mergers — with U.S. Airways and American Airlines, the tail-end of a wave of consolidation among U.S. carriers.