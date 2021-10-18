Despite supply chain woes, these shoppers can get early access to hot holiday gifts

The store shelves might still be full of Halloween candy, but retailers are nudging shoppers to start thinking about the holidays, rolling out a range of offers and incentives encouraging people to sign up for subscription services to score sought-after gifts.

Walmart announced Monday that members of its Walmart+ subscription service will get a four-hour head start to start snapping up Black Friday deals, and Amazon is promoting its “Prime Early Access” feature that lets Prime members buy Lightning Deals half an hour before everyone else gets a crack at them. At $99 a year (or about $13 a month if purchased monthly), the Walmart+ subscription price slightly undercuts the annual $119 price for Amazon Prime membership.

Best Buy is employing a similar tactic, rolling out a $200 membership program last month it calls Totaltech. While the price tag also includes tech support, installation and other perks, retail analysts said it’s likely that a large number of new members will be motivated by the prospect of being able to score hard-to-find items like Sony’s PS5 gaming console.

A survey conducted earlier this month by market research firm Piplsay found that about one-quarter of U.S. consumers have already started their holiday shopping. Supply- and cost-related concerns seemed to be the primary motivations: Among those already shopping, 23 percent said they were trying to score early deals, 21 percent wanted to make sure their purchases arrived on time, and 17 percent were worried that discounts — or the products themselves — would become scarce later in the season.

Loyalty programs that charge a membership or subscription fee and promise early access to hot gift items like gaming consoles would seem like a win-win, giving a bottom-line boost to big brands while letting customers essentially pay to jump the queue and score Black Friday deals. Retail behemoths also will get an infusion of granular data that will give them visibility into the behaviors and spending patterns of their most loyal customers, as well as more opportunities to promote their offerings.

Essentially, the loyalty program is a sales-boosting model nearly as old as retail itself, said Margaret Kidd, director of the supply chain and logistics technology program at the University of Houston.

“This is an old fashioned method to gain loyalty to your customers and get them to engage and stay with your brand,” she said. “Retailers do buy merchandise that they pull aside to provide access to their loyalty [program] customers.”

According to Forrester Research, close to 90 percent of people who shop online belong to at least one loyalty program. In a June report, Forrester noted that perks and exclusive access can foster repeat-purchase loyalty better than just a slate of discounts. The 21st century enhancement, of course, is the access to reams of digital data these programs can capture about the way people shop — all of which can be filtered through increasingly sophisticated target marketing programs.

“Theoretically, if there are popular items that are in short supply this holiday, that gives that shopper who’s a member of that program a leg up,” said Rachel Dalton, director of e-commerce and omnichannel insights at Kantar Consulting.

Dalton said the benefit for retailers who can persuade a shopper to become a loyalty program member is twofold. “From an online perspective, they're tracking where you go and what you look at,” she said, which means more — and hopefully more accurate — ad targeting and product suggestions. “Over time, in the longer term, if shoppers are happy with the loyalty program, they'll shop more at that retailer.”

But the strategy isn’t without risk: Retail consultants say if brands fail to deliver — or fail to manage consumer expectations during a season in which supply chain bottlenecks have the potential to create a crisis for retailers — angry customers can migrate away with a click or a swipe.

“I think you're going to have some happy customers… and others who will be disappointed. From the retailer's perspective, it is a great opportunity to deliver on something exclusive, as long as they're communicating clearly and being transparent that it's not a guarantee,” Dalton said.

“I think the consumer will absolutely have high expectations of execution on any pay to play model,” said Mike Webster, senior vice president and general manager for Oracle Retail. “A single bad experience will lead them to being more open to switching brands or buying a substitute item. Consumers have very high expectations,” he said.

The evolution of the retail landscape means that stores have to find new revenue streams to make up for last-minute and impulse purchases. “I think as we have pivoted from traditional brick and mortar stores and there's declining foot traffic… these kinds of strategies help the bottom line for retailers trying to make up the difference,” Kidd said.

The surge in e-commerce triggered by the pandemic has only served to accelerate the trajectory of these secular trends, Kidd said. “The stores are packed. The problem is there's shortages in certain items like electronics,” she said.

Webster said shoppers are worried about paying higher prices — if they can find the products they want at all. “Gift-givers this year are at a new peak of anxiety,” he said. “This could be the supply chain that stole Christmas.”

Shoppers are already adopting new habits as a result, Webster said. “People are ordering earlier, and ordering more,” he said, with the expectation that at least some of their attempts would either be canceled due to items going out of stock, or wouldn’t arrive in time. “That’s a really interesting consumer behavior we haven’t seen before,” he said.

For shoppers hoping to score popular gifts, the two options seem to be: Spend more money to access the sales, or spend more time trying to track down popular products.

Kimberly Haire, a mother of two who lives outside of Fort Wayne, Indiana, said her address is outside the delivery zone for Walmart+, so she is planning to do a lot more shopping around this year.

“We are big on the educational STEM toys,” she told NBC News via social media. “I’m not sure how quick these types of items would go out of stock but I've already started looking at deals,” she said.

Haire, who is expecting her third child in January, said she is steeling herself for understaffed stores and empty shelves this holiday season. “I'm sure across the board, some stores will have things I need and others won't,” she said.

“I feel as if the shelves are already showing signs of not being able to compensate the people this holiday season. And the more popular items will sell quickly and, more than likely, won't be restocked in time for Christmas without it being limited in quantities,” she said.