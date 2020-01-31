First, he danced. Now, he's singing. Elon Musk just released a music track.

Elon Musk has every reason to sing.
The Tesla CEO released an electronic dance track called “Don’t Doubt ur Vibe,” two days after the company reported a monster fourth quarter profit. Shares of Tesla soared after the quarterly earnings were released, and were trading at $646 on Friday.
Musk surprised his Twitter followers on Friday by posting a link to the new dance track. He also proudly added that he wrote the lyrics and performed the heavily synthesized vocals, which include Musk repeating the name of the song, and its main lyric, “Don’t Doubt ur Vibe” throughout the four-minute track.
The billionaire also changed his name on his Twitter page to E “D” M, a nod to his initials and EDM (electronic dance music.)
The track was uploaded to Musk’s SoundCloud page. He also made sure that the album artwork had a definite vibe: a Tesla Cybertruck flying over what appears to be a cake.
It’s not the first time Musk has gone viral for dropping a surprise song. Last March, Musk released a rap song called “RIP Harambe,” in honor of the slain gorilla who became an internet meme.
Musk’s new song elicited some strong opinions, ranging from “epic” to “this man literally does whatever he wants.”
“If you play it backwards you can hear a recipe for lentil soup!” joked one user.
Another was more scathing and called it a “trash song.”
“Nice try at making yourself more relatable to your fan base though. When you listen to the song, you almost forget that it was made by a billionaire,” one person wrote.
It’s unclear if Musk had help from his girlfriend, Grimes, who is a musician.
Musk isn’t just singing. He unleashed his dance moves on the world earlier this month at a Tesla event in Shanghai, where he awkwardly bopped around onstage before removing his blazer and tossing it to the side. Musk then kept swinging his arms as the crowd cheered him on, providing them with with a vibe that can definitely never be doubted.