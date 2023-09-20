Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Kraft Heinz says it is recalling 83,800 cases of individually-wrapped Kraft Singles American Processed Cheese slices because of a manufacturing problem that could cause plastic film to stick to the cheese, creating a choking hazard.

The company said Tuesday that it started the recall after it received complaints from consumers.

Kraft Heinz said six people reported that they gagged or choked as a result, but that no injuries or serious health problems were reported.

The company blamed the problem on a "temporary issue" that affected one of its wrapping machines. It says it fixed the problem and inspected all of its other wrapping machines.

The recall applies to 16 ounce Kraft Singles American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese Product with an individual package code of 0 2100061526 1 and "Best When Used By" dates of 10 January 10, 2024 through January 27, 2024. The individual packages will contain an S and 72 in the manufacturing code.

The recall also includes three-pound multipacks of Kraft Singles American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese Product with a carton product code of 0 2100060491 3 and a "Best When Used By" of January 9, 2024 through January 13, and January 16, 2024.

Kraft Heinz says people who bought the products shouldn't eat them and can return them to the store where they were purchased for an exchange or refund.