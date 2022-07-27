A laxative sold at major U.S. retailers is being recalled after reports of "serious adverse reactions” to the product.

All flavors of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution are affected by the recall, which the Food and Drug Administration said is being initiated over concerns of bacterial contamination. The product is sold at CVS, Harris Teeter, Kroger, Rite Aid, Walgreens, and Walmart under a variety of generic brand names, usually in 10-ounce packages.

Tennessee-based Vi-Jon, LLC, the laxative's manufacturer, is aware of three reports of serious adverse reactions potentially related to the product and is investigating the reports, the FDA said.

The agency said immunocompromised patients who consume the product may be at increased risk for invasive infections caused by the bacteria, Gluconacetobacter liquefaciens, that could lead to serious, life-threatening adverse health consequences.

Consumers who possesses the product should stop using it and return any remaining product to the place of purchase, the FDA said.