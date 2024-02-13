Tiger Woods unveils new lifestyle brand and clothing line following Nike split

Tiger Woods has unveiled his new lifestyle brand and clothing line, called Sun Day Red, in the wake of his high-profile split with longtime sponsor Nike.

In a press conference Monday evening in Los Angeles, Woods said the new offering, in collaboration with TaylorMade Golf, marks a new milestone in his career.

“It’s the right time in my life,” said Woods, 48. “It’s transitional. I’m no longer a kid anymore.”

The motif for Sun Day Red — itself a reference to Woods' penchant for wearing red on the final day of weekend match play — will incorporate Woods’ 15 major championships into the logo of a tiger stretched. (Woods said he would update the logo if he were to win another a major.)

Sun Day Red apparel. Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Woods and Nike announced last month they were ending their 27-year partnership, leaving Nike's future in golf uncertain.

Woods, meanwhile, remains one of the sport's biggest draws and influencers as he continues to chase Jack Nicklaus' record 18 majors and six Masters wins. Nicklaus won his final major and last Green Jacket at age 46; Woods most recently won a major at the 2019 Masters.

Experts say the Sun Day Red line should attract interest from consumers as long as Woods continues to make regular appearances. While a slew of injuries have reduced the number of tournaments Woods now competes in, he is set to tee off in this week’s Genesis Invitational Tournament in L.A.

“Michael Jordan is still Michael Jordan, and Air Jordans still do very well,” said Eric Smallwood, president of Apex Marketing Group, invoking the basketball Hall of Famer for comparison.

Woods’ deal with Nike was worth an estimated $660 million over its three-decade lifespan.

Privately held TaylorMade's other current or former No. 1 golf endorsees include Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, and Scottie Scheffler.

Sun Day Red products will officially hit stores May 1.