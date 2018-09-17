Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

President Donald Trump confirmed Monday that the White House would make an announcement on the U.S.-China trade tiff after "close of business" on Monday.

“It will be a lot of money coming into the coffers of the United States of America. A lot of money coming in," he told reporters.

The president is expected to have approved a 10 percent tariff on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods. The Dow Jones dropped by around 100 points on the news, and shares in Apple — whose core business is intricately entangled with China — fell by just over 2 percent.

“Tariffs have put the U.S. in a very strong bargaining position, with Billions of Dollars, and Jobs, flowing into our Country — and yet cost increases have thus far been almost unnoticeable. If countries will not make fair deals with us, they will be 'Tariffed!'” Trump tweeted earlier on Monday.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had been working to coordinate talks this week between U.S. and Chinese trade officials, but the prospect of a new round of tariffs threatened to derail that effort.

Unlike previous rounds of tariffs, these would affect a much broader array of components and consumer goods, increasing the potential that American shoppers will start to notice higher prices on store shelves.

“We remain concerned with the continued escalation of tariffs against China [and] the impact of the wide swath of consumer goods — everything from baby products to furniture to lighting was on that list,” said Jonathan Gold, vice president of supply chain and customs policy for the National Retail Federation. “Tariffs are not the right approach,” he said, pointing out that even if costs aren’t passed along to customers, absorbing those expenses will hamper companies’ ability to invest in equipment, technology or its workers.

These concerns about the broader impact of tariffs on corporate America, along with weakness in key tech stocks partially attributed to worry about higher production costs, weighed on the market Monday.

“I think if the tariffs are actually imposed, investors will pay some attention,” said Kate Warne, principal and investment strategist at Edward Jones. “It will tend to slow economic growth in the U.S. as well as raise prices… and lead to a more sustained pullback, at least short-term,” she predicted.

Trade experts say the upcoming midterm elections — already expected to be contentious — create an additional challenge for a frequently divided administration to navigate.

“What I’m seeing is a cloud hanging over the Mnuchin dialogue with Chinese leadership,” said Gary Hufbauer, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

“My view has been that Trump does not want to fully engage in a trade war prior to the November election,” Hufbauer said, predicting that tariffs might be announced, but with a delayed time to implementation that would buy negotiators some time — possibly bringing the threat back after the midterms.

“The trade war is not going to help him in the election — it can only cause worse things,” Hufbauer said.

“I would be very surprised to see a resolution of the tensions in the foreseeable future,” said Michael O. Moore, an economics professor at George Washington University. “Unfortunately, I think both sides may need to feel a lot of pain before there is pressure to come from some sort of a deal… Many businesses are quite afraid about where this is all going.”

Although China has less clout to impose tariffs because of the significant trade deficit between the two nations, experts say the Chinese have other tools at their disposal to impose pain on American companies doing business in or with China, such as slowing down the movement of goods at customs, restricting American investment and disrupting the Chinese operations of U.S. companies with onerous new restrictions or inspections.

The prospect that increasingly belligerent trade talk — or tweets — could cast a chill over the markets more broadly is a major risk Trump takes with this kind of brinkmanship, experts said.

“The biggest economic risk is that the tension spirals out of control,” Hufbauer said. Another financial shock such as a crisis with Italian debt or big slowdown in emerging economies could act as a multiplier for the trade war effect, while a low-rate environment plus the massive and deficit-expanding tax cut package has left policymakers with few tools to address a downturn.

“The Fed and the Treasury are now quite constrained on their responses. And people will realize this, which means a smaller shock could have bigger impact,” Hufbauer warned.

“They’re playing chicken and so far, I don’t see anybody blinking,” Moore said.