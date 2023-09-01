U.S. added 187,000 jobs in August, more than was expected

The U.S. added more jobs than expected in August, a sign of resilience for a labor market under pressure from Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

Nonfarm payrolls grew by a seasonally adjusted 187,000 for the month, above the estimate for 170,000, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday.

However, the unemployment rate was 3.8%, up significantly from July and the highest since February 2022. That increase came as the labor force participation rate increased to 62.8%, the highest since February 2020, just before the Covid pandemic declaration.

Average hourly earnings increased 0.2% for the month and 4.3% from a year ago. Both were below respective forecasts of 0.3% and 4.4%.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.