Chrysler recalling 338,000 Jeep Grand Cherokees over potentially faulty steering wheels

Chrysler is recalling more than 338,000 recent-model Jeep Grand Cherokees because they may have faulty steering wheels.

In a letter posted Tuesday on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's website, Chrysler said the affected wheels' upper control arm ball joints and steering knuckles may separate, causing the wheel to fall outward and resulting in a loss of vehicle control.

The affected models are 2021-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L and 2022-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee. Chrysler said it is not aware of any accidents or injuries potentially related to the issue.

Dealers will replace the affected components free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed April 12, 2024, Chrysler said.