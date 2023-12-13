Coca-Cola recalled 2,000 cases of drinks due to potential contamination

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The FDA says Coca-Cola took about 2,000 cases of Spite, Diet Coke, and Fanta off shelves in the Deep South because of possible 'foreign material' in cans.
Cans of Sprite and Fanta, both produced by the Coca-Cola Company. SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images
By Marley Jay

Coca-Cola is recalling cans of Diet Coke, Sprite, and Fanta Orange that were distributed in Alabama, Mississippi and Florida, saying the cans may contain "foreign material."

The Food and Drug Administration disclosed the recall in a filing and said it began on Nov. 6. It encompasses 1,557 cases of 12-ounce cans of Sprite, 417 cases of Diet Coke, and 14 cases of Fanta Orange.

The FDA filing shows the recall started Nov. 6, and it was made by United Packers, based in Alabama.

In an email to NBC News, Coca-Cola Co. said the recall is complete and there are no more affected cans on the market.

Marley Jay is a business news reporter for NBC News Digital.