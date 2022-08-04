IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Class-action suit filed against Equifax after millions of scores were affected by glitch

The credit bureau said it had unintentionally sent faulty scores to lenders, resulting in higher interest rates and application denials for some consumers.
Image: Equifax headquarters in downtown Atlanta.
Equifax headquarters in downtown Atlanta.Smith Collection/Gado / Getty Images file
By Rob Wile

A class-action lawsuit has been filed against Equifax following a report that millions of credit scores were affected by a technical glitch in the credit bureau's reporting system.

The suit, filed in U.S. District Court in North Georgia by the Florida-based law firm Morgan and Morgan, seeks a trial by jury for damages suffered by anyone whose score changed from at least March 6 to April 6, the period when the glitch is believed to have occurred.

The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that, as Equifax was transitioning to a new technology system, it unintentionally provided inaccurate credit scores on millions of U.S. consumers seeking various types of credit. In a statement on its website, Equifax acknowledged that as many as 300,000 people experienced a score shift of 25 points or more, enough to swing a borrower's credit rating from good to fair, or fair to poor.

The lead plaintiff in the suit is Nydia Jenkins, a Jacksonville, Florida, resident who, according to the complaint, was denied an auto loan in early April after her credit score suddenly changed by 130 points, causing her to have to seek a more expensive loan.

Jenkins "was forced to apply for another loan from a 'buy now' dealership and received a loan with much less favorable rates," the suit states.

When Jenkins was pre-approved for her loan in January, she was to pay an estimated $350 a month, the lawsuit says. "Under the terms of her current loan, Plaintiff pays $252 bi-weekly" — or $504 a month.

The suit is seeking to represent any other individual in a similar situation as Jenkins'. It is also demanding Equifax compensate those affected.

Neither Jenkins nor a Morgan and Morgan representative responded to requests for comment. Equifax also did not reply to a request for comment.

In 2019, Equifax paid a $575 million settlement to the federal government after a hack compromised the private records of nearly 150 million Americans. In 2020, the U.S. government charged four Chinese citizens in the hack; China has denied involvement.

