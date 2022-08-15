The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Monday the baby product-maker 4moms has recalled more than 2 million infant swings and rockers after a death involving one of its products was reported.

According to the recall notice, when the swing or rocker on the MamaRoo and RockaRoo products is not in use, its restraint straps can dangle below the seat, creating a hazard for a crawling infant, who could become entangled in or strangled by the straps.

4moms said it had received two reports of entanglement incidents involving infants who became caught in the strap under an unoccupied MamaRoo infant swing after the child crawled under the seat. One 10-month-old died from asphyxiation, the recall notice said. Another 10-month-old suffered neck bruising before being rescued by a caregiver. No incidents involving the RockaRoo product have been reported.

The recall affects 2 million MamaRoo swings and 220,000 RockaRoo rockers, plus 60,000 MamaRoo and 10,000 RockaRoo products sold in Canada.

Recalled 4moms MamaRoo. CPSC

"Consumers with infants who can crawl should immediately stop using the recalled swings and rockers and place them in an area where crawling infants cannot access them," the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission's recall notice said.

The brand, owned by Pittsburgh-based Thorley Industries, is contacting all known purchasers directly regarding the recall. Concerned users can contact 4moms toll-free at 877-870-7390 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at safetyandrecall@4moms.com, and online via the 4moms recall website or its main site (click "safety & recall" at the top of the page for more information).

Purchasers will receive a free fastener designed to prevent the straps from extending under the swing when not in use.