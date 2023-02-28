Nissan recalls more than 700,000 Rogues over car key defect that can shut off the engine while driving

Nissan is recalling at least 712,458 vehicles in its Rogue line over an issue with malfunctioning car keys that can inadvertently cause engines to shut off.

The recall affects “S” grade trim level Nissan Rogue Sport and Nissan Rogue vehicles equipped with jackknife keys, including the 2017-2022 Nissan Rogue Sport and the 2014-2020 Nissan Rogue.

As a result of the defective keys, a driver could inadvertently make contact with it and turn the vehicle off while driving, increasing the risk of a crash, Nissan said.

While Nissan prepares a remedy for the issue, it said registered owners would be notified to avoid attaching accessories to key fobs, and to use the key in the "nonfolding" orientation. Dealers and rental fleets will also be instructed to insert a fastener into the key slot that will prevent the key from folding.

According to Autoweek, the Rogue was the eighth-best selling used vehicle of 2022. It is also a top seller for Nissan overall.