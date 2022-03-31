Skippy peanut butter recalled because of possible stainless steel fragments

Some Skippy peanut butter products are being recalled because of small fragments of stainless steel that may be found in them from a piece of manufacturing equipment.

Hormel, the food manufacturing giant that owns the Skippy brand, made the announcement Thursday that it is voluntarily recalling 161,692 pounds of peanut butter products.

The recall includes certain Skippy’s Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter Spread, Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter Spread, and Creamy Peanut Butter Blended With Plant Protein jars.

The affected products were manufactured in Little Rock, Arkansas, and shipped to California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Oklahoma and Wisconsin.

"No consumers have reached out with issues and for the small quantity that may be impacted, we are offering a full refund," a Skippy spokesperson said in an email.

Consumers should call 1-866-475-4779 for more information.