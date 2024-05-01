DJT shares plummet more than 10% as hot streak for Trump Media stalls

Trump Media shares dropped sharply in morning trading Wednesday, shortly after breaking above the $50 per share threshold for the first time in nearly a month.

Trump Media, which trades under the DJT ticker, rose by more than 8% in early trading, before dropping by more than 10%.

The share price stood at $45.59 at 10:26 a.m. ET, an 8.55% decline.

The company, which owns the Truth Social app, has seen its share price increase by more than 50% in the past week. The stock is still trading well below the more than $70 per share it opened at in its public trading debut on March 26.

Trump Media in a regulatory disclosure Tuesday confirmed that former President Donald Trump received an extra 36 million shares of the company in a so-called earnout bonus.

Trump, who already owned more than 78 million shares, received the windfall because the share price remained above a benchmark of $17.50 for 20 trading days over the month since the stock began being publicly traded.

Trump's stake in Trump Media now stands at 65% of the company’s shares, and is worth $5.7 billion at a share price of $50.