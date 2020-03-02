Wall Street takes a deep breath, rebounding after worst week since 2008

Wall Street rebounded Monday morning after weathering its worst week in a decade amid rising fears that the coronavirus will ding the global economy and stunt growth.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened the first week of March with a gain of around 220 points, a stark contrast to the 3,500-point loss it suffered last week. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq both gained more than 1 percent at the opening bell, before settling.
The Dow's performance followed an overnight swing of more than 1,000 points, after the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development warned that global economic growth could be cut in half if the viral epidemic continues its current trajectory.
Last week was the worst performance for all three major averages since the financial crisis, with the S&P 500, the Nasdaq, and the Dow all entering correction. Markets were down for seven straight days, with the Dow hitting its biggest ever drop on Thursday, with a record decline of 1,190 points.
The sell-off was fueled by rising uncertainty about the coronavirus epidemic, and came amid multinational companies abandoning or downgrading their forecasts for 2020 due to near-paralysis in their supply chains, production lines and cargo shipping.
The plunge “shows the extent to which an outbreak can hit an economy,” said Ed Hyman, a widely followed economist on Wall Street, cited on CNBC. “All this is quite uncertain, and we may be overreacting. But we also don’t want to underreact.”
The stock market has ratcheted up a 38 percent gain since President Donald Trump came into office, though that stood at 61 percent prior to last week's meltdown.