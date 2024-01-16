More than 1,400 U.S. flights have been canceled Tuesday, with thousands more delayed

More than 1,400 flights within, to or out of the United States were canceled Tuesday as extreme winter weather continued to wreak havoc for travelers.

Data from the tracking group FlightAware also showed more than 3,000 U.S. flights were delayed Tuesday as of 10:07 a.m. ET.

United Airlines saw the most cancellations at 303, FlightAware data showed. SkyWest and Indiana-based Republic were next, at more than 100 each.

Airports across the U.S. saw travelers stranded, with New York's LaGuardia and Newark International airports leading the way in cancellation and delay volume.

The weather-related cancellations come on top of pre-announced ones by Alaska Airlines, which said Friday that dozens of flights would remain canceled through Tuesday as a result of the ongoing investigation into Boeing's 737 Max 9 aircraft.

As a result, Alaska had the highest rate of cancellations Tuesday with 16% or 96 total, FlightAware data showed.

Separate data from the flight-tracking site Anuvu showed just 36% of all U.S. carriers were departing on time Tuesday.