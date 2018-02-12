Grow fast: Build a business family by hiring right

As your company begins to grow, you’ll need to make important decisions when it comes to hiring the right senior team. But, it’s incredibly hard to figure out if someone will be a great fit. So, we’ve come up with a few suggestions on how to perfect the interview process.

First, be sure to interview your prospect in a variety of settings. You can usually learn more about a person if you leave the typical office setting for an interview.

Next, always set up meetings with multiple candidates before you begin the interview process. Otherwise, you could make a premature choice when there are other options that may be a better fit.

While you should also obviously be checking to see if the prospect will be a fit for your company, it’s important that the person you’re interviewing can decide if they feel they would fit in as well. Make sure to communicate your company’s culture throughout the interview process.

Finally, if it’s possible, work to bring someone on as a contractor for a trial period before you make the decision to hire full time. It’s a good way for both you and the potential employee to test out the position.

