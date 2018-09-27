Kavanaugh says his calendars are accurate but his yearbook is a "farce."

During his opening statement and in responses to questioning, Kavanaugh detailed why he kept calendars — he learned to do so from his meticulous father — and said they are an important piece of evidence in showing that he didn't do what he is accused of.

But when it came to his high school yearbook, which made references to drinking, and included a note about being a "Renate Alumnius," which he said was a non-sexual reference but which he tearfully said he regretted anyway, Kavanaugh said it was in part "a farce."

"If we wanted to sit here and talk about whether a Supreme Court nomination should be based on a high school yearbook page, I think that is taking us to a new level of absurdity," he said.