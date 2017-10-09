Austin Meyer, a 24-year-old originally from Marina, California, was celebrating his birthday in Las Vegas and had recently become engaged, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Truckee Meadows Community College in Reno, Nevada, where Meyer had been enrolled in an Automotive program, confirmed his death.

On their Facebook page, the college shared a message written by the father of Meyers' girlfriend, Gary Getreu: "He was a wonderful young man and my future son in law... The loss and grief his family and mine feel at this time is beyond belief."