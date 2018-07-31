Prosecution calls first witness

The prosecution's first witness was Tad Devine, a well-known Democratic strategist who worked for Manafort in Ukraine.

The prosecution used him to explain to the jury the ins and outs of how Manafort was running a team of consultants working for Ukraine's Party of Regions, a political party that was backed by Russian-leaning oligarchs.

On cross examination, Manafort’s lawyers got Devine to make clear that he respects the work that Manafort did running campaigns in Ukraine.

Devine didn’t want to talk on his way out after his testimony, but he told NBC News this: “Paul deserves a fair trial, and I tried to assist in that.”

And that's all for Day 1.