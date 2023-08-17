Ex-wife arrested in connection to February 2022 Jacksonville Beach shooting of Jared Bridegan, which prosecutors are calling a “cold, calculated and premeditated murder”

On August 17, 2023, authorities in Jacksonville, Florida announced the arrest of Shanna Gardner-Fernandez in connection to the February 2022 shooting of her ex-husband, 33-year-old Jared Bridegan.

“We promised at the outset of this investigation we would not relent until we uncovered the truth of Jared’s murder — the whole and entire truth,” State Attorney Melissa Nelson said. “This morning, a fourth circuit grand jury indicted Shanna Gardner for first degree murder, conspiracy to commit first degree murder, solicitation to commit first degree murder and child abuse, all related to the murder of Jared Bridegan — Shanna’s ex-husband.”

Jared Bridegan Kirsten Bridegan

Jared Bridegan was gunned down on February 16, 2022, in Jacksonville Beach.

Almost one year after the shooting, in January of 2023, authorities announced the arrest of a man named Henry Tenon. At the time, it was unclear if there was a connection between Jared and Tenon.

But a connection was quickly discovered when property records indicated that Tenon lived in a house owned by Jared’s ex-wife Shanna Gardner-Fernandez’s new husband, Mario Fernandez Saldana.

By March of 2023, authorities were holding another press conference to announce the arrest of Mario Fernandez Saldana.

He was indicted for first-degree murder by a grand jury and taken into custody by agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

During that March press conference, officials provided an update on Henry Tenon’s case, stating that he had pleaded guilty to second-degree murder with a weapon and had admitted to shooting Jared.

According to NBC affiliate First Coast News, Mario Fernandez Saldana has pleaded not guilty and has waived his right to a speedy trial. The state has announced that they plan to seek the death penalty in his upcoming trial.

In the press conference held today, State Attorney Melissa Nelson stated that Shanna Gardner-Fernandez was taken into custody in Washington state shortly after the fourth circuit grand jury indicted her. “Gardner was arrested shortly after and taken into custody by ATF Washington Field Division Agents in West Richland, Washington,” she said.

Gardner-Fernandez is expected to be extradited to Duval County to face the charges. State Attorney Melissa Nelson stated that her office intends to seek the death penalty, as they have done in the case of her husband.

“I cannot stress enough the extraordinary commitment and teamwork of the folks on the stage with me today — the Jacksonville Beach detectives, ATF agents and our prosecutors in this case,” Nelson said.

“This investigation has uncovered the truth of Jared’s murder. Henry Tenon did not act alone. Mario Fernandez did not plan alone,” Nelson stated. “And Shanna Gardner’s indictment acknowledges her central and key role in the cold, calculated and premeditated murder of Jared Bridegan.”

It is unclear when Gardner-Fernandez will be extradited or if she has an attorney at this time.