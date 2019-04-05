April 4, 2019, 11:32 PM GMT / Updated April 5, 2019, 12:06 AM GMT By Janelle Griffith

For the second time in two weeks, Chick-fil-A has been blocked from opening a location at an airport.

Plans for a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport in New York were nixed late last week, a New York state lawmaker said.

Democratic Assemblyman Sean Ryan of Buffalo said the airport's food vendor notified him that they would not add a Chick-fil-A restaurant to the food court.

Ryan applauded the decision, saying that the owners of the fast-food chain have a history of supporting and funding anti-LGBTQ organizations.

“The views of Chick-fil-A do not represent our state or the Western New York community, and businesses that support discrimination have no place operating in taxpayer-funded public facilities,” he said in a statement.

In late March, the San Antonio City Council voted against allowing Chick-fil-A to open a restaurant at San Antonio International Airport, over what it called the company's "legacy of anti-LGBT behavior."

Earlier last month, ThinkProgress published a report based on newly released tax filings that claimed Chick-fil-A donated $1.8 million to anti-LGBTQ groups in 2017, including one that allegedly bars employees from homosexual acts.

Chick-fil-A did not immediately return a request for comment from NBC News on Thursday.

The company said last week that it has been transparent on its website about its youth- and education-focused giving and that it does not have a political or non-inclusive agenda.

"Chick-fil-A embraces all people, regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation or gender identity," a company spokeswoman said.