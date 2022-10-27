Walgreens will stop judging its pharmacy staff by how fast they work

Walgreens will no longer evaluate its pharmacy staff based on speed and other metrics, a move that comes amid complaints from pharmacists across the industry that pressure to meet such targets as the number of prescriptions filled was leading to dangerous mistakes and staff burnout.

The nation’s second-largest pharmacy chain announced Wednesday that it is eliminating “task-based metrics” from performance evaluations to allow its pharmacy staff to “place even greater focus on patient care.” They will now be evaluated “solely on the behaviors that best support patient care and enhance the patient experience,” Walgreens said in a press release.

A Walgreens spokesperson declined to provide specific examples of the metrics that it is eliminating.

For years, pharmacists and pharmacy technicians around the country have been sounding the alarm about working conditions and understaffing, which they say increases the potential for mistakes in filling customer prescriptions. The problems worsened during the pandemic, according to many workers, as pharmacies became key locations for Covid-19 testing and vaccinations.

NBC News stories published last year documented the concerns of dozens of pharmacists and technicians across the industry. They described already high workloads that rose dramatically, while many stores lost workers and struggled to fill positions, compounding stress and burnout and increasing their concerns about making serious medication errors.

One of the most commonly cited issues at chain pharmacies, including Walgreens, was pressure to meet metrics such as weekly targets for number of prescriptions filled, calls to patients and vaccinations given.

The American Pharmacist Association called Walgreens’ announcement “a positive step in the right direction,” and encouraged other pharmacies to do the same.

“This addresses one of the major pharmacy workplace concerns expressed by pharmacists,” said Ilsa Bernstein, the trade group’s interim CEO. “These metrics are a key factor in contributing to pharmacist burnout and stress.”

The move comes as Walgreens and other retail pharmacies have struggled with staffing shortages since the start of the pandemic. Shortages led to long waits for medication, shorter hours and even closed stores late last year.

In response, Walgreens, which employs more than 24,000 pharmacists and even more technicians, said it began investing more in its pharmacy staff, by increasing base pay and bonuses and hiring thousands of new employees. It invested more than $190 million in pharmacy staff this year, and plans to invest even more in 2023, according to a press release. Its move to no longer evaluate pharmacy workers on “task-based metrics” builds on that investment, the company said.

“We’re proud to take a strong position in the industry with this measure, one we are taking due to feedback from our pharmacy team members and also as part of our commitment to pharmacy quality and patient care,” said Holly May, executive vice president and global chief human resources officer of Walgreens’ parent company Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Pharmacies are regulated by state boards, and rules on working conditions differ state to state. The pandemic — and the issues it presented — prompted a number of state pharmacy boards to take action to improve working conditions.

Last year, California passed a bill co-sponsored by its pharmacy board that “prohibited the practice of imposing quotas intended to increase corporate profit margins on the backs of pharmacists and pharmacy technicians,” according to the state board. Others started surveying workers about their workload and concerns. The Ohio state board of pharmacy found last year that roughly half of the pharmacists in the state — the nation’s seventh largest — said they do not have adequate time to complete their job safely.

Earlier this month, the Ohio board published a draft rule that, when finalized, would prevent all pharmacies in the state from using quotas as employee performance metrics. Walgreens and the trade group for chain drug stores have opposed efforts by the board to eliminate metrics.

“We are glad that Walgreens chose to address this important issue negatively impacting pharmacist workload,” said Cameron McNamee, director of policy and communications for the board. “It appears this may address issues raised by Ohio pharmacists that we are attempting to address in our proposed rule. However, the proof will be in the implementation of the policy.”