StoneMor Partners L.P. Announces An Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Distribution and Announces That it Will Hold Investors' Conference Call for Fourth Quarter and Year End 2010 Financial Results

LEVITTOWN, Pa., Jan. 20, 2011 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneMor Partners L.P. (Nasdaq:STON) announced today that it has increased its cash distribution to $0.5750 per unit ($2.30 annualized), payable on February 14, 2011, to common and subordinated unit holders of record as of the close of business on January 31, 2011.

StoneMor plans to hold an investors' conference call to review its fourth quarter and year-end results (which will be released before this call) on Wednesday, March 16, 2011, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed by calling (800) 769-9015. An audio replay of the conference call will be available by calling (800) 633-8284- through 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on March 30, 2011. The reservation number for the audio replay is as follows: 608733. The audio replay of the conference call will also be archived on StoneMor's website at http://www.stonemor.com.

About StoneMor Partners L.P.

StoneMor Partners L.P., headquartered in Levittown, Pennsylvania, is an owner and operator of cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States, with 260 cemeteries and 58 funeral homes in 27 states and Puerto Rico. StoneMor is the only publicly traded deathcare company structured as a partnership. StoneMor's cemetery products and services, which are sold on both a pre-need (before death) and at-need (at death) basis, include: burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, burial vaults, caskets, memorials, and all services which provide for the installation of this merchandise.

For additional information about StoneMor Partners L.P., please visit StoneMor's website, and the Investor Relations section, at .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, including, but not limited to, information regarding the status and progress of the company's operating activities, the plans and objectives of the company's management, assumptions regarding the company's future performance and plans, and any financial guidance provided, as well as certain information in other filings with the SEC and elsewhere, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A(i) of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E(i) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The words "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continues," "anticipate," "intend," "project," "expect," "predict," and similar expressions identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated, including, but not limited to, the following: uncertainties associated with future revenue and revenue growth; the effect of the current economic downturn; the impact of the company's significant leverage on its operating plans; the ability of the company to service its debt; the decline in the fair value of certain equity and debt securities held in the company's merchandise trust; the company's ability to attract, train and retain an adequate number of sales people; uncertainties associated with the volume and timing of pre-need sales of cemetery services and products; variances in death rates; variances in the use of cremation; changes in political or regulatory environments, including potential changes in tax accounting and trusting policies; the company's ability to successfully implement a strategic plan relating to producing operating improvement, strong cash flows and further deleveraging; uncertainties associated with the integration or the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of assets in September 2006; and various other uncertainties associated with the deathcare industry and the company's operations in particular.

When considering forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein or any other forward-looking statements made by us, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

