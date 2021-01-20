IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Black and South Asian Americans celebrate 'My Vice President' on social media

"Anything is possible, but it’s different when you see it!" one Twitter user said.
Image: Joe Biden Sworn In As 46th President Of The United States At U.S. Capitol Inauguration Ceremony
Kamala Harris is sworn in as vice president Wednesday by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, as Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, holds the Bible.Andrew Harnik / Pool via Getty Images
By Sakshi Venkatraman

Black and South Asian Americans on social media are sharing ways Vice President Kamala Harris’ inauguration has been one to remember.

People spoke of the significance of sharing the moment with their families, particularly their Black and brown daughters. Many shared photos on Twitter and Instagram of their household gathering to watch on television as Harris took the oath of office.

Many celebrated representation, others shared inside jokes and some spoke of the emotional resonance of watching the first Black and South Asian American to become vice president of the United States.

Sakshi Venkatraman

Sakshi Venkatraman writes for NBC News.