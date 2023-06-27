Michelle Yeoh, Chadwick Boseman and others are honored with Walk of Fame stars

Academy Award-winner Michelle Yeoh is on a list of actors and celebrities being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this year. “Black Panther” actor Chadwick Boseman, who died from cancer in 2020 at 43, is being posthumously honored with a star as well.

“I’m already crying thinking of the ceremony for Chadwick,” one fan tweeted in response to the news. “And yay for Michelle!”

According to a release from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, 31 entertainers are being added in 2024 in categories ranging from film to television to sports.

“The Committee did an amazing job choosing these very talented people,” said radio personality and selection committee chair Ellen K. “We can’t wait to see each honoree’s reaction as they realize that they are becoming a part of Hollywood’s history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous walkway!”

The list also includes "Dr. Ken" star Ken Jeong; "Abbot Elementary" actor Sheryl Lee Ralph; and Kerry Washington of "Scandal" in the television category. Musicians Gwen Stefani and Dr. Dre will be honored as well.

"Hollywood Walk of Fame. Never in my wildest dreams," Jeong tweeted. "I quit being a physician in the hopes of becoming a character actor, so to be selected for the Hollywood Walk of Fame, I can’t even articulate in words. I still can’t believe it."

Ralph tweeted a video of her reacting to the news.

"Wow, I just have to thank God, I have to thank everybody who considered me for this," she said. "I'm overwhelmed. I'm grateful and I'm blessed."