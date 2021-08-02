Satisfaction with treatment of Asian Americans at all-time low, poll says

A new poll found that satisfaction with the treatment of Asian Americans has decreased this year.

The Gallup Poll published last week shows 46 percent of Americans — an all-time low — reported being satisfied with the treatment of Asian Americans. It's a sharp decline from last year’s 60 percent.

The poll was conducted this summer and follows a surge in anti-Asian attacks this year.

The poll additionally revealed a decline in the perception of relations of Asian Americans with other racial groups. Between white Americans and Asian Americans, 67 percent said relations were good or very good, and between Black Americans and Asian Americans, 58 percent agreed relations were favorable.

Additionally, 30 percent of Black Americans were satisfied by the treatment of Asian Americans in comparison to white Americans at 50 percent and Hispanic Americans at 44 percent.

The poll comes after a study by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino, which found that hate crimes against Asian Americans surged by 169 percent this year. Cities with the largest number of residents of Asian descent, such as New York and San Francisco, saw higher rates than other cities.

A Pew Research study later revealed that about one-fifth of Asian Americans attributed the attacks to anti-Asian rhetoric made by former President Donald Trump.

Since the surge of Asian hate crimes, Black Americans have often been inaccurately portrayed as the main perpetrators. According to a report by the Southern Poverty Law Center published in February, the majority of all U.S. hate crimes are committed by white people, but Black Americans have been disproportionately listed as the perpetrators by state law enforcement and the FBI.

“We don’t have a true and accurate understanding of what anti-Asian hate during the pandemic has looked like,” Marita Etcubañez, senior director for strategic initiatives at Asian Americans Advancing Justice in Washington, D.C., told the Associated Press.

“But we do know that these commonly discussed perceptions that the perpetrators of anti-Asian hate are mainly Black or African American are not accurate,” she said.

For the past 20 years, Gallup has been polling Americans on the satisfaction levels of the treatment of various groups.

The Gallup survey conducted this year between June 1 and July 5 polled around 1,381 respondents.

Follow NBC Asian America on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.