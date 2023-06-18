IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Coast Guard offloads cocaine worth $186M in Miami seized in Caribbean, Atlantic

Petty Officer 3rd class Brandon New, a crew member of Coast Guard Cutter Bear, stands security watch during a drug offload at Miami, Florida, June 16, 2023.
Petty Officer 3rd class Brandon New stands guard during a drug offload at Miami on June 16.Petty Officer 3rd Class Eric Rodriguez / United States Coast Guard
By The Associated Press

MIAMI — The U.S. Coast Guard has offloaded cocaine in Miami worth an estimated $186 million that was seized in international waters of the Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean.

The Coast Guard said in a news release that more than 14,000 pounds of cocaine was intercepted recently in nine separate cases. Twelve suspected drug smugglers were arrested on a variety of charges.

The drugs were brought ashore in Miami on Friday.

Coast Guard helicopters and ships as well as Customs and Border Protection air and sea assets took part in the seizures and arrests.

“This teamwork is imperative to the identification, interception and seizure of vessels engaged in illicit trafficking and a testament to the hard work of these crews,” said Coast Guard Lt. Peter Hutchison.

The Associated Press