Eight people shot overnight near James Madison University in Virginia

Eight people were shot overnight near James Madison University in Virginia, leaving them with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The shots rang out at around 2:20 a.m., when the shooter or shooters fired into a crowd at an outdoor gathering on a residential block of Devon Lane, which is less than a mile from the Harrisonburg university.

The victims are between 18 and 27 years old, police said, adding that they were treated at two area hospitals.

A representative for James Madison University did not immediately respond to an inquiry about whether any students, faculty or staff were among the injured.

A representative for Sentara RMH Medical Center said the hospital initially received seven patients, two of whom were transferred to the University of Virginia Medical Center, a level 1 trauma center that offers comprehensive care after traumatic injuries. The five patients who remained at Sentara RMH Medical Center had been discharged by Sunday afternoon, the spokesperson said.

A representative for the University of Virginia Medical Center said they could not provide updates on patients' conditions without having identifying information for them.

Police are investigating how many shooters were involved, they said in a statement, adding that there were no suspects on the scene when officers arrived and that they do not "believe there is any threat to the greater community at this time."

The Harrisonburg police department did not immediately respond to inquiries.