The attorney representing Anderson's family, David Schoen, said his death "was the direct product of a system that treats an African-American citizen of modest means as something less than human.

"Only now, three years later has the federal government on behalf of the medical staff admitted their role in causing Mr. Anderson's death," he said.

Anderson, a former Army reservist who had four adult children, was arrested on Feb. 7, 2015, after police at a roadblock discovered an outstanding warrant for a contempt of court charge from an old child support case.

According to the suit, Anderson fell ill soon after being booked into the jail, vomiting after a meal. Unable to keep down food or move his bowels, he was treated for pain with naproxen — which can cause or worsen ulcers — and then for constipation.

By Feb. 13, Anderson's condition had gotten much worse, according to statements from fellow inmates included in the court file.

"This man hollered for three days straight, all night long," one of the inmates, Gaffery Buggs, told NBC News. "This man was really hurting."

But another inmate, Eric Ligon, said in a statement for Schoen that jail staff accused Anderson of malingering, yelling at him to get up.

By Feb. 14, Anderson's stomach was badly distended and hard to the touch, Ligon said. He couldn't get out of bed and groaned all the time.

That was the situation Van Horn said he encountered when he went to cell block 11 that night for a head count. He said he called his sergeant to say Anderson needed to go to the infirmary and was told he'd already been assessed and was being treated.

"I called every 30 minutes until I was told to stop calling," said Van Horn, who said he left his job for medical reasons and has a pending employment discrimination lawsuit against the county.

Eventually, he said, a Whatley nurse called for Anderson, who was brought to her in a wheelchair. The nurse, according to Van Horn, "said she can't send him out to the hospital because she will get fired."

She gave Anderson an enema and sent him back to the cell. The doctor, Phillip Bobo, wouldn't be able to see the inmate until Monday, she said. But by then, it would be too late.

A picture of a young Phillip Anderson. willsfuneralservice.com

The morning of Feb. 15, Anderson's family, alerted to his condition by other inmates, called the jail to say he needed medical assistance. The two detention officers, Abrams and Collard, went to check on him and later said in statements that the sick man took off running toward the bathroom and fell on his way back to the bunk but was able to jump up without assistance.

Their account was disputed by other inmates who said Anderson was in no shape to do anything but plead for relief.

"Mr. Anderson kept asking me to help him somehow," inmate Kenneth Brifford said in a statement for Schoen. "He thought he was going to die."

Barely two hours later, according to the inmates, Anderson passed out while being helped to the bathroom. They said a nurse summoned to the cell accused him of faking and had them lay him on the ground in a pool of urine.

Jail staff tried to resuscitate him with a defibrillator before EMS arrived and took over. He arrived at the hospital three hours after he collapsed, according to a defense expert's timeline.

A medical expert hired by Schoen concluded that Anderson's death was preventable and that medical staff "neglected obvious and ominous signs of his worsening health." The expert, Dr. Homer Venters, said even a layperson would have recognized that Anderson needed to go to the emergency room for testing.

Travis Wisdom, who represented the county, the sheriff and the jail employees, said it's unfair to blame the detention officers for Anderson's death when the medical workers misdiagnosed him.

"Do we want untrained people overruling professional doctors in our society?" Wisdom said, adding that Anderson and Collard only had contact with Anderson on the last day he was alive. "Our records show every time he requested treatment, he was given treatment."

Do we want untrained people overruling professional doctors in our society? Do we want untrained people overruling professional doctors in our society?

"Unless every jail guard happened to be sadistic, what motivation would they have to deny this man medical attention?" Wisdom added. "It doesn't cost the jail or the county more money to treat him."

The U.S. Health Services and Resources Administration, which funds the Whatley clinic, said it could not comment because the lawsuit is ongoing. Whatley did not return a call for comment, and Dr. Bobo — who used to treat the judge's family and had also treated Anderson before he was jailed — also did not respond to a request for comment.