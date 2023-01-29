Husband of woman accused of killing three children asks for forgiveness for wife

The husband of the woman accused of killing her three children by strangling them before attempting suicide in Massachusetts on Tuesday says he has forgiven his wife and is asking others to do the same, citing an unspecified condition she was allegedly struggling with.

"I want to ask all of you that you find it deep within yourselves to forgive Lindsay, as I have," Patrick Clancy said of his wife in the statement, which was released Saturday and reported by NBC Boston. "The real Lindsay was generously loving and caring towards everyone — me, our kids, family, friends, and her patients. The very fibers of her soul are loving. All I wish for her now is that she can somehow find peace."

In his statement, Patrick Clancy said the couple's marriage "was wonderful and diametrically grew stronger as her condition rapidly worsened."

“I took as much pride in being her husband as I did in being a father and felt persistently lucky to have her in my life,” he continued.

Further details on Lindsay Clancy's alleged condition were not immediately available. Patrick Clancy's family could not immediately be reached.

"We mutually understood the reality that people can have bad days, but we stuck to the rule that when one of us got lost, the other was always there to bring them home, always," his statement said. "She loved being a nurse, but nothing matched her intense love for our kids and dedication to being a mother. It was all she ever wanted. Her passion taught me how to be a better father."

A representative for Massachusetts General Hospital previously confirmed to NBC Boston that Lindsay Clancy was an employee there and said the hospital was “shocked and saddened to learn of this unthinkable tragedy.”

No new charges following third child's death

Authorities issued an arrest warrant for Lindsay Clancy on Wednesday for two counts of homicide, three counts of strangulation, and three counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon in connection with the deaths of her 5-year-old daughter, Cora, and 3-year-old son, Dawson. Her 8-month-old son, Callan, died Friday after being “grievously wounded,” NBC Boston reported.

A spokesperson for the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office told NBC News on Sunday that no new charges have been filed following the infant's death and said that Lindsay Clancy remains hospitalized and that no arraignment is scheduled at this time.

The spokesperson did not immediately respond to follow-up questions about why no new charges have been filed and whether she is still under police custody.

Plymouth County DA Timothy Cruz had previously said prosecutors would be arraigning Lindsay Clancy on murder charges as soon as they could.

'The shock and pain is excruciating and relentless'

Patrick Clancy called 911 at 6:11 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Cruz said.

Cruz said first responders found the three children unconscious and “with obvious signs of severe trauma" at the family's Duxbury home, located about 35 miles south of Boston.

“Preliminarily it appears that the children were strangled,” Cruz told reporters late Wednesday.

The two older children were pronounced dead after they were taken to a hospital, Cruz said. Callan, the infant, was flown to a Boston hospital before succumbing to his injuries Friday.

In his statement, Patrick Clancy said his children "gave me purpose and I never took it for granted. There is now a massive void where that purpose once was."

"The shock and pain is excruciating and relentless," he said of losing his children. "I’m constantly reminded of them and with the little sleep I get, I dream about them on repeat. Any parent knows, it’s impossible to understand how much you will love your kids until you have them. The same goes for understanding the devastation of losing them. Cora, Dawson, and Callan were the essence of my life and I’m completely lost without them."

"My family was the best thing that ever happened to me," he continued. "I took so much pride in being Lindsay’s husband and a dad to Cora, Dawson, and Callan. I always reminded myself that each day with them was a new gift."

He described Cora as "stunningly beautiful" with an "infectious laugh," adding that she wanted to grow up to be a doctor and a mother; Dawson as "naturally humorous and generous beyond the norm of a typical toddler," "adventurous and mischievous" and "remarkably smart"; and Callan as "easy going," "constantly smiling" and "enjoying his growing independence."

"Callan died with enormous courage despite being so little," he added. "Maybe it was his way of demonstrating what I need to do to press forward."

Patrick Clancy wrote that he promises to "put all my energy into healing and rediscovering my purpose."

"I don’t know how or when I’ll be able to do it, but your love and generosity will help me get started," he wrote. "I know that love always wins."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.