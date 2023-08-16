New Jersey high court sides with Catholic school over teacher fired for premarital sex

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

New Jersey's highest court ruled that a Catholic school was within its legal right to fire an unmarried pregnant teacher, who had failed to "abstain from premarital sex," as a condition of her job.

Victoria Crisitello was hired by her alma mater, St. Theresa School in Kenilworth, in 2011 as a toddler caregiver before she was also assigned to teach art a year later.

The school asked Crisitello in 2014 if she’d like teach art full time. Crisitello, single at the time, said she would need to get raise, explaining she was pregnant and teaching full time would be more taxing.

Just a few weeks later, Crisitello was told she violated the school’s code of ethics, barring premarital sex, and was fired. She was replaced by a married woman with children.

St. Theresa's School in Kenilworth, N.J. Google Maps

Crisitello claimed in state court she was the victim of discrimination based on her marital status and pregnancy while St. Theresa argued its actions were consistent with church teachings.

The trial court twice threw out Crisitello's case before it was twice reinstated by the appellate division. The ACLU and New Jersey Office of Attorney General wrote briefs siding with Crisitello.

The high court on Monday ruled in the school's favor, saying Crisitello twice signed forms agreeing to abide by the school’s code of ethics which calls for employees to “conduct themselves in a manner that is consistent with the discipline, norms and teachings of the Catholic Church.”

“Crisitello, a practicing Catholic and graduate of the St. Theresa School, acknowledged that St. Theresa’s required her to abide by the tenets of the Catholic faith, including that she abstain from premarital sex, as a condition of her employment,” the high court ruled.

“In other words, St. Theresa’s required adherence to Catholic law, and Crisitello knowingly violated Catholic law.”

The high court also rejected the appellate court's belief that the school, before firing Crisitello, was obligated to investigate if other employees had committed "transgressions of the faith."

“We’re disappointed with the outcome, we understand the decision, it’s been almost a 10-year legal battle," Crisitello’s attorney Tom McKinney told NBC News.