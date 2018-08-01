Paul Manafort trial blog: Trump’s former campaign chairman faces jury

The ninth witness brought to the stand by the government was Doug DeLuca, another contractor who performed work on Andrea Manafort’s Arlington home. The work included exterior design, an outside kitchen with soapstone countertops, a living room and a pergola.

DeLuca’s firm, Federal Construction Company LLC, was paid $104,424 by Paul Manafort.

DeLuca told attorney Brandon Van Grack that he was subpoenaed for documents related to his business with Manafort, including emails, sketches, photos of progress and completion, and bank statements.

It was established through an email brought into evidence that DeLuca would handle design with Andrea, and matters of construction and budget with Paul.

In one agonizing moment, Van Grack asked DeLuca what a “pergola” is. DeLuca took Van Grack to task, offering a lengthy explanation, including specific details about the wisteria vining up the wood to create natural shade. Judge Ellis interjected, asking Van Grack the “virtue” of “having a witness describe in exquisite detail” this aspect of the work. “You’re done. Move on,” Ellis said.

Manafort paid Federal Construction via wire from an entity called Lucicle Consultants Ltd — not to be confused with Lucille LLC, the entity that purchased Andrea Manafort’s home — and Pompolo Ltd.

DeLuca said he had no knowledge of the origins of these companies.

Again appearing to try to head off the defense’s strategy, Van Grack asked DeLuca if he’d ever met or spoken with Rick Gates, or if he’d received payment from him. DeLuca said he not to all of these questions.

In his cross examination, defense lawyer Jay Nanavati’s asked DeLuca if Manafort ever said this would be a business project (“No”), if he ever said the house would be used for anyone other than Andrea (“No”) and if he’d ever heard of Lucille or Lucicle except through Paul Manafort (again, “No”).