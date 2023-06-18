Wichita man arrested after allegedly sneaking into hospital and sexually assaulting 3 patients

WICHITA, Kan. — Authorities have arrested a man suspected of sexually assaulting three patients after sneaking into a Wichita hospital, then fighting with security guards who tried to apprehend him.

The Wichita Eagle reports that police were called around 2 a.m. Thursday to Ascension Via Christi St. Francis. Wichita police spokesperson Juan Rebolledo said Friday that two guards were battered before police got there.

Ascension Via Christi St. Francis hospital in Wichita, Kan. Google Maps

The 28-year-old suspect is jailed now on $250,000 bond for three rape charges.

Citing an active investigation, the hospital referred comment to the police department.

Rebolledo said the suspect was not a patient or employee at the hospital. He added that it is unclear how the man got into the hospital.