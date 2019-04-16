Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 16, 2019, 10:56 PM GMT By Alex Johnson

The FBI and authorities in Colorado were seeking an "extremely dangerous woman" after a threat led to lockouts at many Colorado schools on Tuesday, including Columbine High School.

Mike Taplin, a Jefferson County sheriff's spokesman, said the woman, Sol Pais, 18, traveled to Colorado on Monday night and made threats to schools in the Denver area. He said that the threats were potentially credible and that Pais was "armed and considered extremely dangerous."

Pais, who is described as white and about 5-feet, 5 inches tall with brown hair, was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, camouflage pants and black boots in the foothills of Jefferson County, the sheriff's department said.

The state Education Department issued an advisory recommending that all schools in the Denver area go on lockout, which limits entry to and exit from the restricted schools but leaves usual procedures otherwise in place.

The alleged threat didn't specify individual schools, said Taplin, who said he didn't know where Pais had traveled from.

At least 22 schools were placed on lockout in Jefferson County, among them Columbine High School, which this week marks the 20th anniversary of the mass shooting that killed 12 students and a teacher before the gunmen killed themselves.

Jefferson County school and sheriff's officials said that all students were safe and that normal after-school activities were continuing as scheduled except at Columbine High School, where all such activities were canceled. No reason for the exception at Columbine was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.