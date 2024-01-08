Brazil observes anniversary of the anti-democratic uprising in the capital

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil on Monday observed the anniversary of last year’s uprising in the capital when thousands of supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro invaded government buildings and called for a military intervention to remove President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva from office.

Several demonstrations in defense of democracy were set to take place across the South American country, hours after Federal Police carried out dozens of search warrants as part of its ongoing investigation targeting those responsible for the mayhem.

Prosecution plus a ban on Bolsonaro from running for office stands in contrast to the U.S., where Donald Trump is running again for president and has been dominating the campaign for the Republican nomination so far, even though he faces federal and state charges.

On Sunday night in the capital, Brasilia, the words “Democracy Unites Us” were projected on Congress’ annex buildings that tower behind its chambers.

The phrase "Democracy Unites Us" is projected on the Brazilian National Congress building Sunday night. Sergio Lima / AFP - Getty Images

The Supreme Court inaugurated an exhibition about “reconstruction, memory and democracy” displaying damaged pieces and other tangible traces of the attack, and Congress will host another pro-democracy event, where officials will unveil a tapestry by renowned artist Roberto Burle Marx that was damaged by rioters and painstakingly restored.

The latter is set to be attended by roughly 500 other guests including Lula, Supreme Court justices, Senate president Rodrigo Pacheco, members of Lula’s Cabinet and top military brass.

While street demonstrations were expected to kick off in the afternoon on the streets of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, there is little sign of opposing protests defending those who rioted and have faced prosecution.

On Jan. 8, 2023, Latin America’s largest country teetered on the brink of democratic meltdown when pro-Bolsonaro rioters bypassed security barricades around the presidential palace, Congress and the Supreme Court, climbed onto roofs, smashed windows, urinated on precious art and damaged historic Brazilian memorabilia.

The scenes, broadcast live on television, recalled those seen during the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol and drew instant parallels.