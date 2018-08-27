Colombians spurned the chance to curb rampant corruption. Here's why.

MEDELLÍN, Colombia — On paper, it looked a no-brainer, a gilt-edged chance for Colombians to vent their anger against their notoriously unscrupulous lawmakers.

But in a nationwide anti-corruption referendum on Sunday that sought to curb flagrant abuses of government power, more than two-thirds of registered voters, some 25 million people, didn't cast a ballot, so the vote was declared void.

The outcome was not altogether unexpected.

Apathy, voter fatigue — presidential elections were held just two months ago — and the influence of powerful politicians hostile to the referendum, notably former president Álvaro Uribe, were decisive, according to experts.

“If it’s not a presidential election, the Colombians just don’t vote en masse,” said Kyle Johnson, senior analyst for Colombia at the International Crisis Group.

The referendum, the result of a two-year campaign by Colombia’s Green Alliance Party, had called for cuts to politicians’ salaries, greater transparency in public contracts, an end to house arrest for those found guilty of wrongdoing and three-term limits for elected officials.

Colombians were asked to respond “yes” or “no” to seven separate questions. Congress would have had one year to implement the measures, had the vote been valid.