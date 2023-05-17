IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ecuadorian president ends impeachment proceedings against him by dissolving National Assembly

The opposition-led National Assembly had accused President Guillermo Lasso of embezzlement.
Ecuadorean President Guillermo Lasso during a session of the National Assembly in Quito on May 16, 2023. Dolores Ochoa / AP
/ Source: Associated Press
By Associated Press

QUITO, Ecuador — Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso on Tuesday put an end to impeachment proceedings against him by dissolving the opposition-led National Assembly, which had accused him of embezzlement.

The right-wing president, who has denied any wrongdoing, can govern for up to six months by decree under the South American country’s constitution.

The National Electoral Council now has seven days to call presidential and legislative elections, which must be held within 90 days. Those elected will finish the terms of Lasso and the lawmakers he ousted, which had been set to end in May 2025.

